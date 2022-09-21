Senior Connect
Community plans to be heard at Chemours information meeting in Leland

Protesters standing outside of Chemours informative meeting in Fayetteville.
Protesters standing outside of Chemours informative meeting in Fayetteville.
By Lauren Schuster
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A Chemours informational meeting was held last night in Bladen County, where the community gathered to let their voices be heard. Another meeting will be held tonight at 5 p.m. in Leland at the Cultural Arts Center.

Chemours is planning to expand production at it’s Fayetteville Works Plant, despite the on-going contamination issues that have made headlines in the past years. Many residents have protested the expansion.

According to Emily Donovan, co-founder of Clean Cape Fear, there should be a much larger turnout at the Leland meeting due to it being conveniently located where most residents are impacted.

“It’s probably one of the most important things our community could do to protect ourselves from further exposures to PFAS. It’s to show up and show up strong,” Donovan said. “Not only will it send a message to Chemours, but it’s also going to send a message to our local leaders, regulators and to everyone else in the community. We need to let them know that this is an issue that we care about and that we deserve to have it addressed.”

The address to tonight’s meeting is 1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland, NC 28451.

