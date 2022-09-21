Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. announces voting location changes for Leland, Frying Pan district

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Elections has announced that voting locations have been relocated for the Frying Pan and Leland precincts.

Per the announcement, the voting location for the Frying Pan precinct is now the Shallotte Point Volunteer Fire Department at 4126 Pigott Road SW, Shallotte, NC 28470.

For the Leland precinct, the new voting location is Lincoln Elementary School at 1664 Lincoln Road NE, Leland, NC 28451.

Per the board, affected voters will be notified via mail of the changes. Those wishing to confirm their polling place can do so here.

Residents are encouraged to review their county's One-Stop Early Voting sites

For more information, please visit the Brunswick County website.

