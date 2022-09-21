Senior Connect
Boiling Spring Lakes hires Gordon Hargrove as city manager

Gordon Hargrove, soon to be city manager for Boiling Spring Lakes, current city manager for...
Gordon Hargrove, soon to be city manager for Boiling Spring Lakes, current city manager for Southport.(City of Southport)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Boiling Spring Lakes has hired Gordon Hargrove to be city manager starting on October 31. The Board of Commissioners made the appointment on Tuesday, September 20.

“Mr. Hargrove’s strong service-oriented approach in working with residents, staff and the business community made him our number one candidate. He has the vision and strategic approach to position the City for growth in the future and is obviously committed to the City’s vision and mission,” said the city in the announcement.

Hargrove currently works as the city manager for Southport, and he previously was the town manager for Lake Waccamaw for two years and spent several years as the Specialty Trades Supervisor for NC State University in Raleigh. At that school, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1984 and a Master’s of Public Administration degree in 2018.

The town also credits him with developing strategic plans and managing the budgets for Lake Waccamaw and Southport.

“His strengths are project, long range and financial management,” said the city.

