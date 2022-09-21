Senior Connect
Anson County sheriff dies unexpectedly, officials say

Prior to being a sheriff, Landric Reid served as a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid
Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid(Anson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - According to officials, Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died unexpectedly on Wednesday.

Reid was born and raised in Cabarrus County and was sworn in as the Anson County sheriff on Dec. 1, 2014, according to his sheriff’s office bio.

Prior to being sheriff, Reid entered and graduated from the NC Highway Patrol Academy and he served as a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol until 2014.

“Sheriff Reid and I started our tenure as sheriffs at the same time, and we attended the Sheriffs’ Leadership Institute together,” Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a Facebook post. “We have been close friends for the last 10 years. Our families have enjoyed time together at NCSA events and conferences.”

