Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Accident on intersection of Howe Street and Sandy Lane has closed down road

Accident on intersection of Howe Street and Sandy Lane closes down road
Accident on intersection of Howe Street and Sandy Lane closes down road(Southport Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - An accident has closed the road at the intersection of North Howe Street and Sandy Lane around Highway 211.

According to the Southport Police, a car reportedly struck a light pole on the intersection of Sandy L and Howe street, and traffic lights are currently impacted.

The road is currently blocked and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Traffic is currently being detoured into Southport on NC211 at Dosher Cuttoff SE, and outbound traffic from Southport is being detoured through the Walmart.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County is offering $450 to help cover rent for those who qualify
New Hanover County offers $450 a month for rent for eligible families
Delco Crash
Man killed after rear-ending gasoline tanker in Columbus County
Police respond to shots fire at Creekwood
Police respond to shots fired at Creekwood, building damaged
People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of...
Feds: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program
A vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the 4500 New Center Drive has closed down the northbound...
Vehicle vs pedestrian crash on 4500 New Center Drive closes down northbound lanes on N Kerr Avenue
Wilmington City Council approves designation of historic landmark, pilot program to aid the...
Wilmington City Council approves designation of historic landmark, pilot program to aid the homeless and amendment to panhandling in city code
Check locations for One-Stop Early Voting ahead of 2022 November General Election