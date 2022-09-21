Accident on intersection of Howe Street and Sandy Lane has closed down road

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - An accident has closed the road at the intersection of North Howe Street and Sandy Lane around Highway 211.

According to the Southport Police, a car reportedly struck a light pole on the intersection of Sandy L and Howe street, and traffic lights are currently impacted.

The road is currently blocked and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Traffic is currently being detoured into Southport on NC211 at Dosher Cuttoff SE, and outbound traffic from Southport is being detoured through the Walmart.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information is available.

