WPD asks for public’s help in locating missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than a week.

According to a WPD Facebook post, Kristen Davis was last seen Sept. 12 at approximately noon. She is 34 years old, 5′4 and weighs about 120 pounds.

Police say she may be driving a black Infinity.

Anyone who sees her is asked to dial 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 910-343-3609.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.