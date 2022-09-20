Senior Connect
Wilmington police searching for missing man

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to the WPD, 46-year-old Damion Metcalfe was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. on Sept. 11 near Oleander Dr. He is 5′10 and weighs about 184 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 910-343-3609.

