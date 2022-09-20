President Joe Biden states that the COVID-19 pandemic “is over”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There has been an uproar on what President Joe Biden said during an appearance on CBS “60 Minutes.”

“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it, but the pandemic is over,” Biden said.

But is it really over?

Jon Campbell, pandemic operations manager of New Hanover County said, “While we have seen different government agencies loosening up restrictions, such as the CDC, it is important to note that it hasn’t officially been declared over by the World Health Organization.”

Campbell said that when schools went back into session, they didn’t only see a peak in COVID cases but also upper respiratory infections. The virus is known to peak during the school year and winter months.

To learn the latest about COVID, be sure to check with the CDC and World Health Organization for recommendations.

When it comes to our local data, there is some good news. According to Campbell, over the past two weeks we have shown improvement with less cases of COVID.

Also, UNCW has announced that they are offering the updated booster for students, faculty, staff and their family members. The university encourages people who do not have the transportation to receive the shot off campus to take advantage of the convenience of having it nearby.

