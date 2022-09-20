Senior Connect
Organizers: Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be held this year

According to a Facebook post from the Cape Fear & Expo, the fair’s lease agreement with the...
According to a Facebook post from the Cape Fear & Expo, the fair’s lease agreement with the Wilmington International Airport has expired.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There will not be a Cape Fear Fair & Expo this year, organizers announced Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the Cape Fear & Expo, the fair’s lease agreement with the Wilmington International Airport has expired.

“Cape Fear Fair is actively looking for alternative arrangements to relocate the fair which serves New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender counties,” the Facebook post states. “We are committed to continue offering a great family entertainment venue filled with food, entertainment, art, education, rides and a chance for children of all ages to learn about farm animals and agriculture in the Cape fear region!”

