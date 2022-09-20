Senior Connect
New Hanover County Commissioners approves $1.65 towards reopening “The Harbor”

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Commissioners voted unanimously on Monday, September 19, to approve $1.65 million towards the Harbor, a mental health and substance abuse center, at the former Sherwood Manor Rest Home.

RHA Health Services and Trillium Health Resources announced in the July they would reopen the facility after the original Harbor closed in 2021, with Leading Into New Communities (LINC) to provide for individuals with mental health and addiction struggles.

Trillium initially asked the commissioners for $3.4 million to purchase the building, $675,000 for LINC to operate its transitional housing inside the Harbor, $572,000 for shared office and community space and $650,000 for program furniture and equipment.

However, the commissioners have only granted the $1.65 million for the property purchase, stating that RHA is expected to return to the board with recommendations once the renovations and operations have been further developed.

RHA will provide 16 beds for detox services while LINC will provide 20 beds for transitional housing, and services will be available to those with and without insurance.

