National Alliance on Mental Illness to hold Walk for Awareness at Long Leaf Park
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold its 20th Annual Walk for Awareness on Saturday, September 24 at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington.
Attendees will take part in a two-mile walk to discuss and raise awareness about mental illness. Registration is at 9:15 a.m. or online, and the walk will begin promptly at 10 a.m. at Picnic Shelter 6.
Registration is $15 or free for people with a mental illness; either way, participants will receive a walk t-shirt.
