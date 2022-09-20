National Alliance on Mental Illness to hold Walk for Awareness at Long Leaf Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold its 20th Annual Walk for Awareness on Saturday, September 24 at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington.

Attendees will take part in a two-mile walk to discuss and raise awareness about mental illness. Registration is at 9:15 a.m. or online, and the walk will begin promptly at 10 a.m. at Picnic Shelter 6.

Registration is $15 or free for people with a mental illness; either way, participants will receive a walk t-shirt.

