First Alert Forecast: hot & humid end to summer, Fiona strengthening

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Happy Tuesday! Your First Alert Forecast rolls on with toasty late summer weather as a sunny high pressure ridge supports daily high temperatures deep in the 80s and lower 90s through Thursday. . Some mainland corners of the Cape Fear Region may even dig deeper into the 90s on occasion. Overnight lows will trend above average also, with upper 60s and lower 70s ahead of the front. Lower 80s & middle 60s are daytime & nighttime averages respectively for this point in September.

Fall will officially arrive with the autumnal equinox at 9:03 p.m. Thursday evening. With its arrival, a strong cold front should pass in close proximity. Days will be mild to warm behind this front; nights and mornings ought to take a decidedly crisper turn with 60s and even 50s along with a nice drop in humidity. Despite this sharp transition, odds for significant rainfall will stay low.

Hurricane Fiona is likely to track 400 or more miles off the Carolina Coast. Though Fiona will grow very large and strong by mid to late week, its track clearance should be sufficient to preclude any direct Cape Fear storm impacts. Indirectly, though, Fiona will generate a period of heavier surf and rip current activity starting midweek, so please be alert should you find yourself at the beach.

See all the ups and downs in your full seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days anytime with your WECT Weather App.

Atlantic Hurricane Season rolls through November. Stay ready for anything with wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.