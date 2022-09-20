Check locations for One-Stop Early Voting ahead of 2022 November General Election
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Board of Elections has approved One-Stop Early Voting sites and hours ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election.
The early voting period begins at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, and ends at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 in all counties across North Carolina. Registered voters can cast an absentee ballot in-person at any location during this time period. Persons who are not registered may register to vote during this time period. This is different than on Election Day, when voters must go to their assigned polling place to cast ballots.
The State Board of Elections website spells out the process an individual must follow in order to use same-day registration at any One-Stop Early Voting location:
“To use same-day registration, a person must complete a voter registration application and show an election official proof of residential address in the county. This “proof of address” may consist of a current and valid photo ID or a document showing the name and current address of the applicant. To be current, the document must be the most recent version or at least dated within three (3) months of the date it is presented to an election official. Copies of acceptable “name and current address” documents are permissible. It is also permissible for a voter to present an electronic or online version of a “name and current address” document, as long as the document is obtained from the original source (e.g., e-Bills from utility companies, electronic bank statements, electronic earnings statement from employer, etc.) and shows his or her current name and address. Proof of residence for college students includes a current college/university photo identification card paired with either (1) any document originating with the educational institution and containing the student’s name and on-campus housing address or facility name; or (2) a current roster prepared by the college/university and transmitted to the county board of elections office, which lists all students residing in campus housing facilities.”
The following are the One-Stop Early Voting locations, dates and hours for local counties:
New Hanover County:
Locations:
- Board of Elections Office, 124 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington
- CFCC Downtown Campus - Health Sciences Building, 415 N. 2nd Street, Wilmington
- CFCC North Campus - McKeithan Center, 4500 Blue Clay Road, Castle Hayne
- Carolina Beach Town Hall - Police Training Room, 1121 Lake Park Boulevard, Carolina Beach
- NHC Senior Resource Center - Multipurpose Room, 2222 S. College Road, Wilmington
Dates/Hours for all locations:
- Thursday, October 20 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
- Friday, October 21 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
- Saturday, October 22 CLOSED
- Sunday, October 23 CLOSED
- Monday, October 24 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
- Tuesday, October 25 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
- Wednesday, October 26 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
- Thursday, October 27 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
- Friday, October 28 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
- Saturday, October 29 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
- Sunday, October 30 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
- Monday, October 31 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
- Tuesday, November 1 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
- Wednesday, November 2 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
- Thursday, November 3 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
- Friday, November 4 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
- Saturday, November 5 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Brunswick County:
Government Center Location - Brunswick County Cooperative Extension Office, 25 Referendum Drive NE, Building N, Bolivia
Dates/Hours for Government Center location:
- Thursday, October 20 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM
- Friday, October 21 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM
- Saturday, October 22 CLOSED
- Sunday, October 23 CLOSED
- Monday, October 24 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM
- Tuesday, October 25 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM
- Wednesday, October 26 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM
- Thursday, October 27 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM
- Friday, October 28 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM
- Saturday, October 29 CLOSED
- Sunday, October 30 CLOSED
- Monday, October 31 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM
- Tuesday, November 1 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM
- Wednesday, November 2 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM
- Thursday, November 3 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM
- Friday, November 4 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM
- Saturday, November 5 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Satellite Locations:
- Leland Cultural Arts Center – 1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland
- Brunswick Center at Southport – 1513 N Howe Street, Southport
- Brunswick Center at Shallotte – 3620 Express Drive, Shallotte
- Southwest Brunswick Branch Library – 9400 Ocean Highway West, Calabash
Dates/Hours for satellite locations:
- Thursday, October 20 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
- Friday, October 21 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
- Saturday, October 22 10:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Sunday, October 23 12:00 pm – 4:00 PM
- Monday, October 24 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
- Tuesday, October 25 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
- Wednesday, October 26 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
- Thursday, October 27 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
- Friday, October 28 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
- Saturday, October 29 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- Sunday, October 30 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- Monday, October 31 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
- Tuesday, November 1 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
- Wednesday, November 2 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
- Thursday, November 3 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
- Friday, November 4 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
- Saturday, November 5 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Columbus County:
Locations:
- Board of elections, 2586 James B White Highway, Bldg B, Whiteville
- Chadbourn Annex, 208 1st Ave, Chadbourn
- Tabor City Courthouse, 110 Fourth St., Tabor City
- Ransom Event Center, 2696 General Howe Highway, Riegelwood
- Fair Bluff Fire & Rescue, 152 Main St., Fair Bluff
Dates/Hours for all locations:
Thursday, October 20 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Friday, October 21 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Saturday, October 22 CLOSED
Sunday, October 23 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Monday, October 24 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Tuesday, October 25 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Wednesday, October 26 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Thursday, October 27 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Friday, October 28 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Saturday, October 29 CLOSED
Sunday, October 30 CLOSED
Monday, October 31 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Tuesday, November 1 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Wednesday, November 2 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Thursday, November 3 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Friday, November 4 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Saturday, November 5 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Bladen County
Locations:
- Board of Elections, 301 Cypress Street, Elizabethtown
- Old Spaulding-Monroe School, 508 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Bladenboro
- Dublin Town Hall, 7386 Albert Street, Dublin
- East Arcadia School, 1472 East Arcadia Road, Riegelwood
- Tar Heel Municipal Building, 14867 NC 87 Highway, Tar Heel
Dates/Hours for all locations:
Thursday, October 20 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Friday, October 21 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Saturday, October 22 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Sunday, October 23 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Monday, October 24 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Tuesday, October 25 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Wednesday, October 26 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Thursday, October 27 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Friday, October 28 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Saturday, October 29 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Sunday, October 30 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Monday, October 31 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Tuesday, November 1 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Wednesday, November 2 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Thursday, November 3 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Friday, November 4 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Saturday, November 5 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Pender County
Locations:
- Atkinson Town Hall, 200 N. Town Hall Avenue, Atkinson
- Cooperative Extension Auditorium, 801 S. Walker Street, Burgaw
- Pender County Annex Building, 15060 U.S. Highway 17, Hampstead
Dates/Hours for all locations:
Thursday, October 20 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Friday, October 21 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Saturday, October 22 CLOSED
Sunday, October 23 CLOSED
Monday, October 24 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Tuesday, October 25 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Wednesday, October 26 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Thursday, October 27 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Friday, October 28 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Saturday, October 29 CLOSED
Sunday, October 30 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Monday, October 31 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Tuesday, November 1 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Wednesday, November 2 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Thursday, November 3 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Friday, November 4 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Saturday, November 5 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
To look up the early voting locations, dates and hours for any county in North Carolina, click here.
You can find sample ballots for your voting location, once they are approved, by clicking here and entering your information.
