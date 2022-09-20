Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Bond set at $500,000 for man accused of killing 8-year-old boy in drunk driving crash

John Lahti, 41, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and causing injury...
John Lahti, 41, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and causing injury while operating a vehicle while intoxicated.(Lincoln County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) – An 8-year-old boy was killed in a drunk driving crash Saturday in Wisconsin, according to officials.

The suspected drunk driver, 41-year-old John Lahti, has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and causing injury while operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Lahti’s bond was set at $500,000.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, Lahti’s pickup truck crossed the centerline while driving south on Highway 17 Saturday evening. It hit another pickup truck head-on.

Wisconsin State Patrol said four people were in the other truck, including the 8-year-old boy who died. The others included a 42-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman, and a 9-year-old girl. Officials said the man and young girl were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the woman suffered critical injuries.

According to court documents, the boy was seated in the backseat on the passenger’s side at the time of the crash. He was rushed to Aspirus Merrill Hospital where the initial plan was to stabilize him, then airlift him to a specialized pediatric trauma facility. However, he died about an hour after arriving at the hospital.

A preliminary breath test showed Lahti blew a .290 BAC, more than 3.5 times the legal limit for driving. According to court documents, investigators located a liter brandy bottle that was slightly over half full. The cap was unsealed.

After being medically cleared, Lahti was arrested and taken to the Lincoln County Jail. His first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20.

Records show Lahti had a previous OWI conviction from 2004.

Copyright 2022 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County is offering $450 to help cover rent for those who qualify
New Hanover County offers $450 a month for rent for eligible families
Delco Crash
Man killed after rear-ending gasoline tanker in Columbus County
People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed
Police respond to shots fire at Creekwood
Police respond to shots fired at Creekwood, building damaged
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested, authorities say

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
GRAPHIC: 4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia
FILE – The NTSB, which has no regulatory authority and can only ask other agencies to act, said...
NTSB wants all new vehicles to check drivers for alcohol use
According to the WPD, 46-year-old Damion Metcalfe was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. on...
Wilmington police searching for missing man
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones makes 1st appearance outside Sandy Hook trial