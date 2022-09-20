Senior Connect
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI

Lt. Charles Page's home was searched this morning by the FBI.
Lt. Charles Page's home was searched this morning by the FBI.(Ayden police/WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Ellie Davis
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - WITN has learned that one of the two locations the FBI raided this morning in Pitt County is the home of an Ayden police officer.

The FBI confirmed their agents conducted “court authorized” searches at a townhome on Allen Road in Greenville and a home on St. Joseph Street in Grifton.

According to Pitt County tax records, Charles Page owns the home on St. Joseph Street. Neighbors say Page is a lieutenant with the Ayden Police Department and they saw him, and other people in the home, be placed in the back of vehicles this morning by authorities.

According to Ayden, Page is still employed by the town. His biography said he is from Grifton, began with the La Grange Police Department in 2003, and has worked in Ayden since 2009.

The FBI said they cannot confirm who owns the house that was searched but does say at this point no one has been arrested in the case.

The feds say the Grifton search and the one in Greenville are related, but won’t say why they are searching the locations or if anything was seized.

FBI agents serve court authorized search warrant in Greenville.
FBI agents serve court authorized search warrant in Greenville.(WITN)
FBI searching car in Grifton
FBI searching car in Grifton(WITN)

