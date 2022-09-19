Senior Connect
Volunteer with Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office killed in Horry Co. plane crash

Terry Druffel
Terry Druffel(Brunswick Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A volunteer with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office was one of two men killed in a plane crash in Horry County last week.

Terry Druffel, 66, and Barrie McMurtie, 72, both of Ocean Isle Beach, were killed in a single-engine plane crash near Conway on Sept. 14.

According to a Facebook post from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Druffel was a volunteer with the law enforcement agency since October 2020.

“BCSO Volunteers are family to us and we are deeply saddened by Terry’s passing,” the post states. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

