Proposed economic development incentive aims to bring jobs to Brunswick County

Brunswick County’s Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing on an economic...
Brunswick County’s Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing on an economic development incentive for Precision Swiss Products.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County’s Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing on an economic development incentive for Precision Swiss Products.

The hearing is an opportunity for the public to share their thoughts on a $270,000 incentive payment to the company over a three-year period. To receive that funding, Precision Swiss Products must agree to invest nearly $8,433,000 in machinery and equipment. The company would also commit to creating 125 new full-time positions within the county with an average salary of $54,025.

Following Monday’s public hearing, commissioners will vote on the item. If it is approved, the payment will come from the county’s general fund. Per the agenda, the goal is to “stimulate and stabilize the local economy and result in the creation of new, permanent jobs.”

