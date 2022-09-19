Police respond to shots fired at Creekwood, building damaged

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shots were reported fired on September 19 at the Creekwood housing complex, near the 900 block of Emory Street.

According to Wilmington Police Department, no one was hit by any shots but a building was damaged.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available

