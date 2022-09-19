People of all ages invited to Wilmington Health and Fitness Expo

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to the free Wilmington Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Per a city announcement, the event will feature providing fitness classes, health screenings, a scavenger hunt and more. There will be Yoga at 10 a.m., line dancing at 11:30 a.m. and Buti Yoga at 12:30 p.m.

The event will be at Robert Strange Park behind 302 S 10th Street in Wilmington. Send any questions to Steven Schmitter: steven.schmitter@wilmingtonnc.gov or 910-341-7872.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.