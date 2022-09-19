Senior Connect
New Hanover County offers $450 a month for rent

New Hanover County is offering $450 to help cover rent for those who qualify
New Hanover County is offering $450 to help cover rent for those who qualify(WECT)
By Lauren Schuster
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - To help lower income families in the community meet rental housing needs, New Hanover County will continue to offer the Workforce Housing GAP Rental Assistance Pilot Program for the second year with several updates.

If you fall in the 60%-80% tile of the area median income and live in New Hanover County then you may be eligible to receive extra money every month.

Rent prices have increased dramatically in the past year and now people are struggling to make their monthly rent payments. New Hanover County is offering $450 per month for people who qualify. The income limits vary on your household size and number of bedrooms.

Theo McClammy, housing program manager, said “The feedback that we learned from the first year of the pilot program is that there’s a significant need in the middle income, working families here in New Hanover County.”

Priority applications include households with children and people in need of an improved living situation.

Applications are currently being accepted through September, 30th. People who participated in the GAP program last year are still eligible but need to meet the new guidelines.

The easiest way to apply is through New Hanover County website.

