Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Nearly 50 cows died after a cattle truck rolled over

Fire crews had to cut the top of the trailer off to get the first cows out.
Fire crews had to cut the top of the trailer off to get the first cows out.(KOCO via CNN Newsource)
By KOCO staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) – Nearly 50 cows died after a cattle truck lost control and rolled over at an exit on I-44 Sunday in Oklahoma.

There were more than 100 cows in the trailer at the time of the crash.

It had two levels, with the upper level cleared out first.

Fire crews had to cut the top of the trailer off to get the first cows out.

“We have cut the top of the trailer open. We have removed all of the cattle from the top deck of the trailer,” Batt. Chief David Carter said. “From the upper deck we had 26 cattle that were alive, 14 were deceased.”

They couldn’t get the cows out of the bottom level with the truck on its side, so they called in for help to lift it upright.

An exit ramp on I-44 was closed for hours as they got the cattle out and cleared the hauler out of the road.

Officials said 47 of the 104 cows in the truck died.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County is offering $450 to help cover rent for those who qualify
New Hanover County offers $450 a month for rent for eligible families
Woman killed on Highway 130 near Brunswick County in vehicle vs pedestrian accident
President Donald Trump officially announces Wilmington as a World War II Heritage City during a...
Donald Trump to hold rally in Wilmington on Sept. 23
The remains of a man from the Carolinas are back on American soil after dying in battle in...
Brunswick County couple honors son killed while fighting for Ukraine
The Institute for Justice has taken over a lawsuit against the City of Wilmington's short-term...
Judge orders Wilmington pay more than $300k in legal fees for illegal short-term rental ordinances

Latest News

FILE - Sherri Papini of Redding leaves the federal courthouse accompanied by her attorney,...
California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax in 2016
US Navy sailor Ryan Sawyer Mays walks past reporters at Naval Base San Diego before entering a...
Sailor accused of igniting Navy warship puts fate in judge
People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causing power outages.
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causes blackout