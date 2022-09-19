Man killed after rear-ending gasoline tanker in Columbus County

DELCO, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a white SUV was killed after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker in the morning of September 19 at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Highway and Highway 87.

Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue officials pronounced the driver of the SUV dead at the scene and said that the tanker was stopped at the stoplight when the SUV crashed into the tanker at a high speed.

The driver was not wearing their seat belt when they hit the tanker.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.

The driver of the tanker was unharmed and the tanker had no reported gas leaks but damage to the rear.

