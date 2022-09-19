Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man killed after rear-ending gasoline tanker in Columbus County

Delco Crash
Delco Crash(Acme Fire And Rescue)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELCO, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a white SUV was killed after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker in the morning of September 19 at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Highway and Highway 87.

Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue officials pronounced the driver of the SUV dead at the scene and said that the tanker was stopped at the stoplight when the SUV crashed into the tanker at a high speed.

The driver was not wearing their seat belt when they hit the tanker.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.

The driver of the tanker was unharmed and the tanker had no reported gas leaks but damage to the rear.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County is offering $450 to help cover rent for those who qualify
New Hanover County offers $450 a month for rent for eligible families
President Donald Trump officially announces Wilmington as a World War II Heritage City during a...
Donald Trump to hold rally in Wilmington on Sept. 23
Woman killed on Highway 130 near Brunswick County in vehicle vs pedestrian accident
The Institute for Justice has taken over a lawsuit against the City of Wilmington's short-term...
Judge orders Wilmington pay more than $300k in legal fees for illegal short-term rental ordinances
The remains of a man from the Carolinas are back on American soil after dying in battle in...
Brunswick County couple honors son killed while fighting for Ukraine

Latest News

Brunswick County’s Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing on an economic...
Proposed economic development incentive aims to bring jobs to Brunswick County
HCPD seize over 10 kgs of Cocaine
HCPD seizes over 10 kilograms of cocaine; two arrested
Malmo Tract has 1,857 homes in the works to be built on Malmo Loop Road just off of U.S. 74/76.
Community members concerned about over-development in rural Brunswick County
County approves two changes, denies a third for Project Grace