Leland Police Department to host National Night Out on Oct. 4

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department will host its National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The event will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive.

According to a news release, the event will include food trucks, live music and games. Officers with the Leland Police Department will be in attendance to meet with the public.

“It’s so important for us as law enforcement to be able to connect with the community we serve,” Leland Police Chief Jeremy Humphries said. “We’re so grateful for the strong relationships we’ve already built and the opportunity to build even more. That’s what makes Leland such a great community and a place people continue choosing to call home.”

