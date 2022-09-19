Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Leland Police Department to host National Night Out on Oct. 4

The Leland Police Department will host a National Night Out event on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The Leland Police Department will host a National Night Out event on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department will host its National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The event will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive.

According to a news release, the event will include food trucks, live music and games. Officers with the Leland Police Department will be in attendance to meet with the public.

“It’s so important for us as law enforcement to be able to connect with the community we serve,” Leland Police Chief Jeremy Humphries said. “We’re so grateful for the strong relationships we’ve already built and the opportunity to build even more. That’s what makes Leland such a great community and a place people continue choosing to call home.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed on Highway 130 near Brunswick County in vehicle vs pedestrian accident
President Donald Trump officially announces Wilmington as a World War II Heritage City during a...
Donald Trump to hold rally in Wilmington on Sept. 23
The remains of a man from the Carolinas are back on American soil after dying in battle in...
Brunswick County couple honors son killed while fighting for Ukraine
The Institute for Justice has taken over a lawsuit against the City of Wilmington's short-term...
Judge orders Wilmington pay more than $300k in legal fees for illegal short-term rental ordinances
Tray'Mil Merrick, a 26-year-old from New Hanover County, is suspected of supplying drugs to...
Man arrested, 2,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl mix recovered in drug bust

Latest News

New Hanover County is offering $450 to help cover rent for those who qualify
New Hanover County offers $450 a month for rent for eligible families
The remains of a man from the Carolinas are back on American soil after dying in battle in...
Brunswick County couple honors son killed while fighting for Ukraine
Friday Night Football: Week 5 Part 1
Friday Night Football: Part 1
Friday Night Football: Week 5 Part 2
Friday Night Football: Week 5 Part 2