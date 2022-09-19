HCPD seizes over 10 kilograms of cocaine; two arrested

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 10 kilograms of drugs have been taken off the streets in Horry County.

Horry County Police Department received information from Homeland Security about an investigation of drug activity at a residence outside Conway off Highway 378.

The investigation led HCPD Narcotics Unit to seize 8 kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop. The stop led to a search warrant which allowed authorities to search multiple buildings on several acres of land, according to HCPD.

In addition to the drugs seized during the traffic stop, information discovered in the investigation allowed police to locate and dig up approximately 2.25 additional kilograms of cocaine.

Along with the drugs, authorities seized 3 guns and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police have arrested two men in relation to the investigation.

Jose Odilon Parra Angulio and Humberto Manuel Mendoza-Barragan, have been charged with trafficking cocaine. HCPD said that more charges are anticipated.

The investigation and subsequent arrests were possible because of a joint effort with Homeland Security and North Carolina Highway Patrol.

HCPD said the investigation is still active at this time.

