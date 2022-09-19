First Alert Forecast: late summer sizzles, Fiona intensifies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with toasty late summer weather as a sunny high pressure ridge supports daily high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s and lower 90s through Thursday. Some mainland corners of the Cape Fear Region may even dig deeper into the 90s on occasion. Middle 80s are average for this portion of September.

Fall will officially arrive with the autumnal equinox at 9:03 p.m. Thursday evening, and a cold front should pass at this time or not long after. Days will be mild to warm behind this front; nights and mornings ought to take a decidedly crisper turn with a nice drop in humidity. Despite this sharp transition, odds for significant rainfall will stay low.

This week, Hurricane Fiona is likely to track 400 or more miles off the Carolina Coast. Though Fiona will grow very large and strong, its track clearance should be sufficient to preclude any direct Cape Fear storm impacts. Indirectly, though, Fiona will generate a period of heavier surf and rip current activity starting midweek, so please be alert.

Catch details in your full seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days anytime with your WECT Weather App.

Atlantic Hurricane Season rolls through November. Stay ready for anything with wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.