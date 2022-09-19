Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington City Council to vote on program pairing social workers with police officers to help homeless people

Thalian Hall in Downtown Wilmington NC
Thalian Hall in Downtown Wilmington NC(Staff)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington are working to start a pilot program to help connect homeless people with the resources they need. The Board of Commissioners approved the program at their meeting on Monday, September 19, but it still needs approval from the Wilmington City Council on Tuesday.

Per a county release, the “Getting Home” Street Outreach Program is built on pairs comprised of social workers with the NHC Health and Human Services Department and officers with the Wilmington Police Department.

“We understand that there are oftentimes impediments to a person being able to find their way out of homelessness like a lack of employment, mental health or substance use disorders, a lack of available affordable housing, and other barriers,” said HHS Director Donna Fayko in the release.

The county plans to hire four social workers and a supervisor with American Rescue Plan funding. Given it is approved by the city as well, the program is scheduled to start on October 1 and to be at full staffing by November. It would run until at least the end of 2024 and be regularly evaluated and adjusted. They also plan to work with local nonprofits and Wilmington Downtown Inc.’s Block By Block homeless advocate.

“. . .[W]e know that each person’s needs are different and should be treated as such. So by partnering together to provide wrap-around support services and case management for those in a housing crisis, we are hoping to make an impact on homelessness in our area and on the quality of life for the individuals who need our help most,” said Fayko.

This proposal is in line with some of the recommendations made in WDI’s outreach assessment last year.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed on Highway 130 near Brunswick County in vehicle vs pedestrian accident
President Donald Trump officially announces Wilmington as a World War II Heritage City during a...
Donald Trump to hold rally in Wilmington on Sept. 23
The remains of a man from the Carolinas are back on American soil after dying in battle in...
Brunswick County couple honors son killed while fighting for Ukraine
The Institute for Justice has taken over a lawsuit against the City of Wilmington's short-term...
Judge orders Wilmington pay more than $300k in legal fees for illegal short-term rental ordinances
Tray'Mil Merrick, a 26-year-old from New Hanover County, is suspected of supplying drugs to...
Man arrested, 2,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl mix recovered in drug bust

Latest News

Brunswick County couple honors son killed while fighting for Ukraine
New Hanover County is offering $450 to help cover rent for those who qualify
New Hanover County offers $450 a month for rent for eligible families
The final hours of the fundraiser are winding down. Donate to help open the doors to the newest...
Fundraising deadline approaching to help open new food bank
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended...
NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C.