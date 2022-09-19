COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: $100,000 successfully raised for new food bank building

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina has successfully raised the $100,000 needed to pay for the higher-than-expected cost of their new facility: the nCino Hunger Solutions Center at 1000 Greenfield Street.

The new building will be able to store nearly twice the amount of food as the current location and help more than 66,000 people in our area who are food insecure.

WECT, the Greater Wilmington Business Journal, ESPN Wilmington, Jammin 99.9, Sunny 103.7 and Wilma Magazine all partnered to raise funding for the facility in the “Open the Doors to Feed More” campaign.

