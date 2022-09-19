Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Community members concerned about over-development in rural Brunswick County

Malmo Tract has 1,857 homes in the works to be built on Malmo Loop Road just off of U.S. 74/76.
Malmo Tract has 1,857 homes in the works to be built on Malmo Loop Road just off of U.S. 74/76.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County is often mentioned as the fastest growing county in North Carolina, but some worry the county’s infrastructure won’t keep up with the rising population.

Lana Humphrey voiced her concerns about a recent planned development at the county’s planning board meeting on September 12. She lives just off of Malmo Loop Road where a planned development would have brought nearly 5,000 new homes to her neighborhood.

“The overcrowding is a big concern,” said Humphrey. “It’s slowing up the medical, it’s slowing up the schools, its impact on our roads, the impact on the animals and the environment in this area as well.”

The board ended up denying the project partly because of what she and others had to say. Now, Humphrey wants commissioners to hear the same message.

There is already another development slated to be built on Malmo Loop Road. That project will bring about 1,800 units to the rural area, drawing concerns from several neighbors. Humphrey says the infrastructure can’t handle that much growth all at once.

“There’s a pothole that half my car would go down in just turning out on 74/76,” said Humphrey. “If you added 15 hundred more trips from this development, I mean, we’re definitely going to have to have a traffic light is gonna have to be there. The wait times to get in and out will definitely extend and also, it’ll be difficult for the busses to come in and out.”

The Planning Board acknowledged that the denied development on Malmo Loop Road would have required improvements to the road there. Heavy rains washed out part of the road just about this same time last year.

Humphrey and several other neighbors plan to speak up at Monday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting. No action will be taken on the issue but residents hope their concerns are heard and changes are made to not only make mindful decisions about the county’s growth but to keep residents in the loop.

“If they would just get the word out and let the community know a little more in advance,” said Humphrey, who says the county only notifies people who own property surrounding planned developments, rather than those within a certain radius. “Project 72 happened and we had no idea and I live just around the corner. Why wasn’t the whole community brought in with information to understand what is happening around them? Just one day, all of a sudden, there’s a development or construction going on and you don’t know why, when or where.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County is offering $450 to help cover rent for those who qualify
New Hanover County offers $450 a month for rent for eligible families
President Donald Trump officially announces Wilmington as a World War II Heritage City during a...
Donald Trump to hold rally in Wilmington on Sept. 23
Woman killed on Highway 130 near Brunswick County in vehicle vs pedestrian accident
The Institute for Justice has taken over a lawsuit against the City of Wilmington's short-term...
Judge orders Wilmington pay more than $300k in legal fees for illegal short-term rental ordinances
The remains of a man from the Carolinas are back on American soil after dying in battle in...
Brunswick County couple honors son killed while fighting for Ukraine

Latest News

Brunswick County’s Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing on an economic...
Proposed economic development incentive aims to bring jobs to Brunswick County
HCPD seize over 10 kgs of Cocaine
HCPD seizes over 10 kilograms of cocaine; two arrested
County approves two changes, denies a third for Project Grace
Delco Crash
Man killed after rear-ending gasoline tanker in Columbus County