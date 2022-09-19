Senior Connect
Coast Guard crew from North Carolina helps save 60-year-old man off coast

Picture taken while rescuing elderly man from, Reely, the 30 foot boat.
Picture taken while rescuing elderly man from, Reely, the 30 foot boat.(Coast Guard Fifth District Mid-Atlantic News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WITN) - The Coast Guard rescued a man who was injured miles east of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from the Coast Guard Station in Elizabeth City was involved in the medevac rescue of the 60-year-old some 100 miles east of Atlantic City on Sunday.

The Coast Guard received information that the man fell from a boat and injured his back.

They sent an airplane crew from Elizabeth City, along with units from Air Station Atlantic City and the cutter Tahoma to assist.

The cutter launches a small boat crew for initial medical care while the helicopter hoisted the man to safety.

He was then sent to the Jersey Shore Medical Center for further medical care.

