Coast Guard crew from North Carolina helps save 60-year-old man off coast

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WITN) - The Coast Guard rescued a man who was injured miles east of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from the Coast Guard Station in Elizabeth City was involved in the medevac rescue of the 60-year-old some 100 miles east of Atlantic City on Sunday.

The Coast Guard received information that the man fell from a boat and injured his back.

They sent an airplane crew from Elizabeth City, along with units from Air Station Atlantic City and the cutter Tahoma to assist.

The cutter launches a small boat crew for initial medical care while the helicopter hoisted the man to safety.

He was then sent to the Jersey Shore Medical Center for further medical care.

