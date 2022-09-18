Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: gorgeous last summer weekend, watching Fiona closely

By Claire Fry
Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! After a crisp Saturday morning with lows in the 50s and lower 60s, higher humidity is returning to the area. Sunday morning lows will only drop into the middle and upper 60s with slightly muggier middle 80s Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to catch a summery-feel into next week...see details in your full seven-day forecast here!

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days anytime with your WECT Weather App.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Fiona necessary commands the most attention. Fiona will strike Puerto Rico on Sunday, Hurricane Warnings are now in effect for the island with flooding the biggest widespread danger. Early next week the storm will impact the island of Hispaniola. After that, the storm will turn northward ahead of an approaching trough. This should keep Fiona away from the U.S. east coast. However, like Hurricane Earl recently, Fiona will bring high surf and dangerous rip currents to the Carolina coast next week. Elsewhere, a new subtropical wave in the Central Atlantic has a low chance of development over the next five days.

Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you informed! Stay ready for anything with wect.com/hurricane.

