First Alert Forecast: gorgeous last summer weekend, watching Fiona closely

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a crisp Saturday morning with lows in the 50s and lower 60s, higher humidity is returning to the area. Sunday morning lows will only drop into the middle and upper 60s with slightly muggier middle 80s Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to catch a summery-feel into next week.

Saturday afternoon computer models looking more promising for the U.S. east coast in terms of avoiding direct impacts from #Fiona. Look for increasing surf and a high rip current risk along the Carolina coast as we head into the new week. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/prpkqSxOTK — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) September 17, 2022

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Fiona necessary commands the most attention. Fiona will strike Puerto Rico on Sunday, Hurricane Warnings are now in effect for the island with flooding the biggest widespread danger. Early next week the storm will impact the island of Hispaniola. After that, the storm will turn northward ahead of an approaching trough. This should keep Fiona away from the U.S. east coast. However, like Hurricane Earl recently, Fiona will bring high surf and dangerous rip currents to the Carolina coast next week. Elsewhere, a new subtropical wave in the Central Atlantic has a low chance of development over the next five days.

