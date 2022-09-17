Pender County man arrested for drug and traffic charges after vehicle pursuit
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County detectives have arrested a man after he attempted to flee from law enforcement during a traffic stop on Thursday, September 8.
Barry Brown, 63, lost control of the vehicle while fleeing and struck a ditch on Pelham Road. He was caught and taken into custody after he attempted to flee on foot. Detectives reportedly found a trafficking amount of powder cocaine, methamphetamines, amphetamine medication, and drug paraphernalia.
Brown was charged with the following:
- Flee/Elude Arrest W/MV (Felony)
- 3 counts of Trafficking cocaine
- DWLR Not Impaired Rev
- Speeding
- Reckless Driving
- Resisting Arrest/Hinder & Delay
- No Liability Insurance
- Driving Left of Center
- Fail Stop Sign/Flashing Red Light
- Fail to Yield - Yield Sign
- Fail to Burn Headlamps/Rear Lamps
- Poss w/Intent M/S/D Schedule II CSOSS
- Possess Methamphetamine
- Poss W/Intent M/S/D Methamphetamine
- Maintain Veh/Dwell/Place CS (Felony)
- Posses Drug Paraphernalia (Not Marijuana)
- Manufacture Methamphetamine
- M/S/D/Possess W/ I CS Within 1000 Ft of a School
He is being held under a $310,000 secured bond in the Pender County Jail.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.