Pender County man arrested for drug and traffic charges after vehicle pursuit

Pender County man arrested for drug and traffic charges after attempting to flee law enforcement
Pender County man arrested for drug and traffic charges after attempting to flee law enforcement(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County detectives have arrested a man after he attempted to flee from law enforcement during a traffic stop on Thursday, September 8.

Barry Brown, 63, lost control of the vehicle while fleeing and struck a ditch on Pelham Road. He was caught and taken into custody after he attempted to flee on foot. Detectives reportedly found a trafficking amount of powder cocaine, methamphetamines, amphetamine medication, and drug paraphernalia.

Brown was charged with the following:

  • Flee/Elude Arrest W/MV (Felony)
  • 3 counts of Trafficking cocaine
  • DWLR Not Impaired Rev
  • Speeding
  • Reckless Driving
  • Resisting Arrest/Hinder & Delay
  • No Liability Insurance
  • Driving Left of Center
  • Fail Stop Sign/Flashing Red Light
  • Fail to Yield - Yield Sign
  • Fail to Burn Headlamps/Rear Lamps
  • Poss w/Intent M/S/D Schedule II CSOSS
  • Possess Methamphetamine
  • Poss W/Intent M/S/D Methamphetamine
  • Maintain Veh/Dwell/Place CS (Felony)
  • Posses Drug Paraphernalia (Not Marijuana)
  • Manufacture Methamphetamine
  • M/S/D/Possess W/ I CS Within 1000 Ft of a School

He is being held under a $310,000 secured bond in the Pender County Jail.

