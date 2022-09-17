Pender County man arrested for drug and traffic charges after vehicle pursuit

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County detectives have arrested a man after he attempted to flee from law enforcement during a traffic stop on Thursday, September 8.

Barry Brown, 63, lost control of the vehicle while fleeing and struck a ditch on Pelham Road. He was caught and taken into custody after he attempted to flee on foot. Detectives reportedly found a trafficking amount of powder cocaine, methamphetamines, amphetamine medication, and drug paraphernalia.

Brown was charged with the following:

Flee/Elude Arrest W/MV (Felony)

3 counts of Trafficking cocaine

DWLR Not Impaired Rev

Speeding

Reckless Driving

Resisting Arrest/Hinder & Delay

No Liability Insurance

Driving Left of Center

Fail Stop Sign/Flashing Red Light

Fail to Yield - Yield Sign

Fail to Burn Headlamps/Rear Lamps

Poss w/Intent M/S/D Schedule II CSOSS

Possess Methamphetamine

Poss W/Intent M/S/D Methamphetamine

Maintain Veh/Dwell/Place CS (Felony)

Posses Drug Paraphernalia (Not Marijuana)

Manufacture Methamphetamine

M/S/D/Possess W/ I CS Within 1000 Ft of a School

He is being held under a $310,000 secured bond in the Pender County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.