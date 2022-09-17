Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: a weekend to be outdoors, tropics stay busy

By Claire Fry
Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday! Yes, a “Locals’ Summer” weekend is here and your First Alert Forecast is great! Low humidity accompanied by seasonable temperatures and low rain chances will grant the go for all outdoor activities!

Temperatures are expected to catch a summery-feel into next week...see details in your full seven-day forecast here!

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days anytime with your WECT Weather App.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Fiona necessary commands the most attention. Fiona’s is a high-confidence forecast into the weekend: easterly steering winds will take squally storm into northern Caribbean islands like Puerto Rico. By early next week, Fiona is likely to be stacked well enough to “feel” a weakness between two ridges of high pressure and begin turning northward. From a continental United States perspective: the sooner Fiona begins to curve away, the better. (Earl made this move recently and, for our coast, it was a rip current generator and nothing more.) An alternative scenario involves a weaker Fiona maintaining a westward course longer; this would be less ideal is it would potentially imply greater impacts to more Caribbean islands and perhaps even mainland portions of North America. Much more will be known by the early and middle parts of next week when Fiona departs the larger Caribbean islands. If - and, as discussed, it’s a huge if - Fiona were to directly affect the United States, it wouldn’t be until very late next week or early the following week.

Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you informed! Stay ready for anything with wect.com/hurricane.

