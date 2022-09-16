Senior Connect
YMCA to host annual Pier-2-Pier Race & Wrightsville Beach Spring Triathlon Races

(Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - YMCA of Southeastern Carolina is hosting its annual Pier-2-Pier Race this Saturday, Sept. 17 and the Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon next Saturday, Sept. 24. Both events will be in Wrightsville Beach.

More than 1,200 athletes have registered to participate in these open water swim and triathlon races.

The YMCA’s Pier-2 Pier Race is an open water ocean swimming event in memory of Ryan Young. The swim is approximately 2 miles point-to-point between Johnny Mercer and Crystal Piers. All proceeds from the Pier-2-Pier race benefit the YMCA’s Swim for Life program, a free water safety and swim lesson course available to the community each spring, summer, and fall.

Pier-2-Pier Race Important Dates and Times

  • Friday 9/16
    • 4pm-7pm: Packet Pick-Up at Alchemy Spa & Wellness
  • Saturday 9/17
    • 7am-8:30am Chip and Packet Pick-Up at Race Start
    • 9am: Race Starts
    • 10:30am: Awards Ceremony

Registration is still open. Learn more at YMCA Pier-2-Pier Swim (runsignup.com)

The YMCA Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon was first held in 1979 and is oldest sprint triathlon in the nation. This race attracts more than 1,000 triathletes each year. The scenic course is flat and the distances are short, making it a great first event for new triathletes, and a great time trial for more experienced racers.

The YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon includes individual, relay, corporate relay, aquabike and youth divisions.

The Youth Triathlon is geared towards athletes ages 7-14 years and includes a 100m out and back open water swim, 4 mile bike, and a 1.6 mile run around the Wrightsville Beach Loop.

Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon Important Dates and Times

  • Thursday 9/22
    • 12pm-6pm: Packet Pick-Up at Two Wheeler Dealer
  • Friday 9/23
    • 12pm-7pm: Packet Pick-Up and Optional Bike Check-In at Wrightsville Beach Park
    • 5pm: Youth Triathlon Walkthrough
    • 6pm: Pre-Race Q&A Meeting
  • Saturday 9/24
    • 5am-6:30am: Chip and Packet Pick-Up at Wrightsville Beach Park
    • 7am: Sprint Triathlon Race Starts
    • 8am: Youth Triathlon Race Starts
    • 10am: Awards Ceremony

Learn more at YMCA Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon (runsignup.com)

Race Day Traffic Notice

Bikers will be riding up Airlie Rd to Oleander, Greenville Loop, Pine Grove, back to Oleander to the beach from 7:30am to 10:30am. Airlie and Oleander will be down to 1 lane of traffic and the intersections of Oleander and Greenville Loop will be slow traffic.

