Woman killed on Highway 130 near Brunswick County in vehicle vs pedestrian accident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was struck and killed after by a vehicle on Highway130 near Brunswick County, right outside of Shallotte on September 14.

According to State Highway Patrol, Gayle Ann Penny was killed immediately upon impact after the driver of a vehicle, Cesar Ramos, reportedly hit her.

Highway Patrol said they are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Ramos is reportedly not in custody.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.