Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Woman killed on Highway 130 near Brunswick County in vehicle vs pedestrian accident

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was struck and killed after by a vehicle on Highway130 near Brunswick County, right outside of Shallotte on September 14.

According to State Highway Patrol, Gayle Ann Penny was killed immediately upon impact after the driver of a vehicle, Cesar Ramos, reportedly hit her.

Highway Patrol said they are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Ramos is reportedly not in custody.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A news release states that Shawn Edward Good pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering....
Wilmington investment advisor pleads guilty for role in $7 million fraud scheme
Official logo from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)
ATF searching for large amount of 9mm ammunition stolen from Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham
Two kids were kidnapped while in the backseat of a car by two masked men while their parents...
2 kids kidnapped by masked men while parents pumped gas in Raeford, sheriff’s office says
The Institute for Justice has taken over a lawsuit against the City of Wilmington's short-term...
Judge orders Wilmington pay more than $300k in legal fees for illegal short-term rental ordinances
Corey Tashombae Hines
Man gets life sentence in Columbus Co. murder case

Latest News

The final hours of the fundraiser are winding down. Donate to help open the doors to the newest...
Fundraising deadline approaching to help open new food bank
Despite a public comment period not being on the agenda, several students and parents showed up...
New Hanover County Board of Education votes to send meeting notes, calendar options to committee for review
The Brunswick County seal.
Brunswick County considers incentive grant agreement with manufacturer to create 125 jobs
Wilmington, North Carolina
Three appointments made to NHC Tourism Development Authority Board of Directors