Woman killed on Highway 130 near Brunswick County in vehicle vs pedestrian accident
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was struck and killed after by a vehicle on Highway130 near Brunswick County, right outside of Shallotte on September 14.
According to State Highway Patrol, Gayle Ann Penny was killed immediately upon impact after the driver of a vehicle, Cesar Ramos, reportedly hit her.
Highway Patrol said they are still investigating the cause of the accident.
Ramos is reportedly not in custody.
