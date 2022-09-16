Wilmington announces departure of city attorney

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced Friday that City Attorney John Joye will leave in October for an opportunity in Charlotte.

Joye has served as the city attorney since 2017. His last day with Wilmington will be Oct. 21.

“I am immensely proud of my colleagues at the City Attorney’s Office and the City of Wilmington, and the work we have accomplished over the past five years, from navigating a pandemic and hurricane recovery to rewriting and modernizing city codes,” Joye said. “The devotion that Wilmington’s Mayor and City Council demonstrate to the future wellbeing of this community have filled even the hardest day of work with a sense of purpose and optimism. As I depart, I have great confidence that I am leaving this office—and this city—in a stronger position than when I was hired and in highly capable hands. It has been the greatest of honors to serve as Wilmington’s City Attorney.”

The city attorney is one of five positions in the city appointed by the council. The City Council will consider an interim appointment at Tuesday’s meeting for Deputy City Attorney Meredith Everhart following Joye’s departure.

“John’s sharp mind and prudent counsel have been an invaluable asset to our city. Time and again, he and his staff have proven a highly knowledgeable and dependable source of information and guidance for City Council. He will be greatly missed, and I know that I speak for the entire Council in thanking him for his service and wishing him well,” said Mayor Bill Saffo.

