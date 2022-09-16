Senior Connect
Three appointments made to NHC Tourism Development Authority Board of Directors

Wilmington, North Carolina(Kolby Skidmore WECT | WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three men have been appointed to the New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority Board of Directors by the NHC Commissioners.

Per an announcement from TDA CEO Kim Hufham, James Kitts owns Carolina Beach Realty and will represent Vacation Rental Properties. Ross Pittman owns Dreamer’s Welcome Inn and will represent Wilmington Bed and Breakfast Inns. Eric Credle is the Chief Financial Officer of New Hanover County and will act as the treasurer of the TDA.

The TDA works to market and develop tourism and leisure experiences to improve the economy and quality of the Wilmington area.

