Pet of the Week: Queen from Monty’s Home

Queen, a 6-year-old female hound mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.
Queen, a 6-year-old female hound mix, is available for adoption from Monty's Home.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Queen, a 6-year-old female hound mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.

Spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on her vaccinations, Queen is currently undergoing training in the Pawsitive Partners Prison Program. Per Monty’s Home, she will complete her training on Oct. 6.

According to her handlers, Queen is a very sweet dog who has more energy than most dogs around her age.

When adopted, Queen’s new family will also receive a crate, training harness, food and bed.

Those interested in meeting Queen can do so on Sept. 18 from 1-3 p.m. at Monty’s Home Animal Lovers Thrift Shop. The shop is located at 401 Highway 117 S., Burgaw.

Those interested in adopting Queen can do so by filling out an application on the Monty’s Home website. Interested individuals can also call Monty’s Home at (732) 693-8462.

Queen, a 6-year-old female hound mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.
Queen, a 6-year-old female hound mix, is available for adoption from Monty's Home.

