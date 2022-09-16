New Hanover County offers COVID vaccines and updated booster shots to the public

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is offering free COVID vaccines, and updated booster and flu shots, to the public, at the Pandemic Operations Center.

The county’s COVID metrics continue to stride in the right direction, resulting in a low CDC level for another week.

“Over the summer, we saw omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 cause an increase in cases of COVID-19 which led to a rise in our community level metrics. Now, we have specially formulated boosters to help combat these variants,” said Pandemic Operations Manager Jon Campbell. “We want to help people stay protected from COVID-19 and we can’t forget that we are also heading into flu season. Being able to receive a COVID vaccine or booster and flu vaccine on the same day at nearly the same location makes it very easy.”

COVID-19 Community Data (September 16):

New Hanover County’s percent positivity over the past 7 days is 14.2 percent (this represents positive Molecular (PCR) tests as a percent of total PCR tests performed countywide).

Approximately 64.2 percent of New Hanover County residents are considered fully vaccinated with either two doses Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of J&J.

Since March 1, 2020, there have been 59,752 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County, resulting in 427 deaths.

COVID vaccines and boosters are available weekly at the Pandemic Operations Center, free of charge. While appointments are recommended and can be made by visiting TakeMyShot.NC.gov, they are not required. The vaccines and boosters will be available during the following days and times:

Mondays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Fridays from 1-5 p.m.

While COVID vaccines and boosters are available at the Pandemic Operations Center, flu shots can be received across the street at the New Hanover County Health and Human Services building. Flu shots are available in the general clinic five days a week at the following times:

Mondays: 8 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

Tuesdays: 8 a.m.-5:45 p.m.

Wednesdays: 8 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

Thursdays: 8 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

Fridays: 8 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

Flu shots are free of charge, and appointments are recommended but not required. For more information about flu shots call 910-798-3500.

The Pandemic Operations Center is also offering no cost rapid testing, and will be available during the following days and times:

Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m.-noon

While appointments aren’t required, they are recommended and can be made by visiting signupgenius.com.

For more information on the Pandemic Operations Center, vaccines, boosters, or testing, visit Health.NHCGov.com/Coronavirus or call the Pandemic Operations Call Center at 910-798-6800.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.