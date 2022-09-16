First responders battling structure fire at Stoney Road
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the New Hanover County Fire and the Wilmington Fire Department are currently battling a structure fire at Stoney Road.
According to fire officials, the fire started out as a brush fire, and currently a residence and several outside buildings, including garage and sheds, are burning.
No injuries have been confirmed.
WECT has a crew on the scene.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.
