First responders battling structure fire at Stoney Road

First responders battling structure fire at Stoney Road
First responders battling structure fire at Stoney Road(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the New Hanover County Fire and the Wilmington Fire Department are currently battling a structure fire at Stoney Road.

According to fire officials, the fire started out as a brush fire, and currently a residence and several outside buildings, including garage and sheds, are burning.

No injuries have been confirmed.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.

