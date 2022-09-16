First responders battling structure fire at Stoney Road

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the New Hanover County Fire and the Wilmington Fire Department are currently battling a structure fire at Stoney Road.

According to fire officials, the fire started out as a brush fire, and currently a residence and several outside buildings, including garage and sheds, are burning.

No injuries have been confirmed.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.