Local guitarist Keith Brooks receives ISSA Band of the Year award

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Southeastern North Carolina-based musicians Keith Brooks and The Hillside Ryders were recently awarded a US Band of the Year Bronze award by the International Singer Songwriter Association. Keith Brooks also received a few smaller awards

Keith Brooks can regularly be found with his guitar performing live at a variety of venues in the local area. While not too concerned with matching a particular genre, Brooks’ music leans towards country, the blues and classic rock. His most streamed song on Spotify is “No Love to Burn For” with about 23,000 plays, featuring him as the composer and Johnny Gray as lyricist.

Keith Brooks is scheduled to visit the WECT studio this Friday, September 16 during our 4 p.m. show, and that interview will be added to this story soon after.

ISAA Band of the Year award presented to Keith Brooks and the Hillside Ryders (Keith Brooks)

