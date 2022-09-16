Senior Connect
Judge reduces $1 million bond to $75K for Johnston County teacher charged with statutory rape of student

A West Johnston High School English teacher charged with statutory rape of a student had her...
A West Johnston High School English teacher charged with statutory rape of a student had her bond reduced by more than 90 percent in a Thursday court hearing.(KY3)
By Joseph Holloway, Hayley Fixler and Ashley Anderson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) - A West Johnston High School English teacher charged with statutory rape of a student had her bond reduced by more than 90 percent in a Thursday court hearing.

The teacher, Amanda Doll, 37, of Clayton, was arrested by Johnston County Sheriff’s deputies on Sept. 2 and was charged with statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, sex act with a student and incident liberties with a child.

Court documents showed that all three charges were connected to the same male student and the date of offense was August 12, before the school year had started.

Her first appearance in court on Sept. 6 lasted two or three minutes and left Doll with a $1 million bond.

Amanda Doll, 37
Amanda Doll, 37(Johnston County Sheriff's Office)

During her exchange with the judge, Doll asked to have that amount lowered.

“Is there any way, I can maybe lower, get a lower bond?” she asked. “I have four children and I work full time. This is my first… anything.”

The judge told her that her attorney would have to file that request.

As of Thursday, the amount has been decreased to just $75,000, less than one-tenth of the originally set bond, according to jail officials in Johnston County.

Doll’s next court date for a probable cause hearing is set for Sept. 22.

