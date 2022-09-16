Senior Connect
Gregory Road, Backhoe Road in Belville to receive major improvements

The Belville Board of Commissioners announced Sept. 15 that work will begin later in the month...
The Belville Board of Commissioners announced Sept. 15 that work will begin later in the month to upgrade Gregory Road and Backhoe Road.(Live 5)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Belville Board of Commissioners announced Sept. 15 that work will begin later in the month to upgrade Gregory Road and Backhoe Road.

Per the announcement, improvements to the roads around the Belville Industrial Park and Waterford Business Center are a top priority considering the startup of H2GO’s reverse osmosis water treatment plant. The COVID-19 pandemic previously halted the project, but crews are now able to progress with the upgrades.

According to the Town of Belville, crews will work to resurface the two roads and improve drainage systems.

“The Commissioners and I are committed to helping our businesses thrive and promoting the safety for all who travel through Belville’s Industrial Park and the Waterford Business Center,” said Mayor Mike Allen. “While COVID created significant obstacles, we are working diligently with our partners to make sure this important task is completed. These road improvements literally lay the groundwork for a thriving future.”

Per the town’s release, the project includes an annexation petition to move portions of Gregory Road and Backhoe Road into the town’s municipal street system.

For more information, please visit the Town of Belville’s website.

