Drink tampering, physical assault reported at UNC frat house, campus police say

University of North Carolina campus police say they received a report of an incident of drink tampering.(Jon Gardiner | UNC)
By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) - University of North Carolina campus police say they received a report of an incident of drink tampering.

Police say the report came from Campus Security Authority.

It mentions two people at 216 East Rosemary St. in August 26, one of whom reported they were physically assaulted.

The address listed is the same as the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house.

The Jeanne Clery Act states police must alert the campus community upon receiving the report.

Drink tampering is also considered aggravated assault under the Clery Act, according to police.

Officers say it is illegal to knowingly provide food or drink that contains any harmful substance.

They encourage people to speak up if they see someone tampering with a drink, and report any suspicious or criminal activity to law enforcement as soon as possible.

UNC Police say they can be reached 24 hours a day by calling 911 in an emergency or 919-962-8100 for non-emergency assistance.

Officers say they are also available in person at the Public Safety Building located at 285 Manning Drive.

Pi Kappa Phi National Headquarters released this statement to CBS 17:

“We take any such allegation seriously and are investigating along with the university. The health and safety of members and guests are top priorities for Pi Kappa Phi. If anyone is found in violation of policies, they will be held accountable.”

