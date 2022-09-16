Man arrested, 2,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl mix recovered in drug bust

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested Trey’Mil Merrick for allegedly supplying a heroin/fentanyl mixture to multiple other drug dealers in the county.

Per the release, the detectives bought the drug from him following a months long investigation. Merrick was arrested on September 14, and detectives discovered around 2,000 bags of the mixture, about 40 grams.

Merrick was charged with:

20 Counts Trafficking Heroin/Fentanyl

9 Counts Sell and Deliver Heroin/Fentanyl

9 Counts Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver

8 Counts Selling within 100ft of School

9 Counts Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling

9 Counts Possession of drug paraphernalia

