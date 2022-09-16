Man arrested, 2,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl mix recovered in drug bust
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested Trey’Mil Merrick for allegedly supplying a heroin/fentanyl mixture to multiple other drug dealers in the county.
Per the release, the detectives bought the drug from him following a months long investigation. Merrick was arrested on September 14, and detectives discovered around 2,000 bags of the mixture, about 40 grams.
Merrick was charged with:
- 20 Counts Trafficking Heroin/Fentanyl
- 9 Counts Sell and Deliver Heroin/Fentanyl
- 9 Counts Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver
- 8 Counts Selling within 100ft of School
- 9 Counts Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling
- 9 Counts Possession of drug paraphernalia
