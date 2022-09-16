Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Company discontinues nicotine gummies after FDA warning

The brand Krave Nic discontinued their flavored nicotine gummies after receiving a warning...
The brand Krave Nic discontinued their flavored nicotine gummies after receiving a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.(Krave Inc via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A company that made illegal flavored nicotine gummies has discontinued the item following a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA sent a letter last month to VPR Brands, the name behind Krave Nic, warning the company was not authorized to make, sell or distribute such products.

The agency said the gummies were particularly concerning because they resemble kid-friendly candy products and they can cause severe nicotine toxicity or even death in young children.

The gummies contained one milligram of nicotine and came in three different flavors, such as “blue razz” and “cherry bomb.”

Krave said the tobacco-free products were meant for adults.

The FDA said such gummies are “a public health crisis just waiting to happen among our nation’s youth.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A news release states that Shawn Edward Good pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering....
Wilmington investment advisor pleads guilty for role in $7 million fraud scheme
Two kids were kidnapped while in the backseat of a car by two masked men while their parents...
2 kids kidnapped by masked men while parents pumped gas in Raeford, sheriff’s office says
Official logo from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)
ATF searching for large amount of 9mm ammunition stolen from Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham
The Institute for Justice has taken over a lawsuit against the City of Wilmington's short-term...
Judge orders Wilmington pay more than $300k in legal fees for illegal short-term rental ordinances
Corey Tashombae Hines
Man gets life sentence in Columbus Co. murder case

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II & Gerald Ford
Meeting Queen Elizabeth not once, but twice!
Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland says Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s...
Woman accused of killing man she met through social media, authorities say
People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the...
Queue for queen’s coffin ‘paused’ as wait hits 14 hours
Trey'Mil Merrick, a 26-year-old from New Hanover County, is suspected of supplying drugs to...
Man arrested, 2,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl mix recovered in drug bust