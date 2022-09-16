Collision involving two vehicles closed North College Road, at least one car overturned

Senior Connect
Collision involving two vehicles closes North College Road, at least one car overturned(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A two car collision severely slowed traffic around North College Road near Castle Hayne, closing the road.

The road is currently open and the scene is cleared.

Fire officials say at least one vehicle was overturned after the collision.

Two people were taken to the hospital, and their condition is currently unknown.

Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

