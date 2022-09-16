Cape Fear River Watch calls DEQ permit a big win for the community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) announced a plan on Thursday to help mitigate the pollution of the Cape Fear River by approving a permit for Chemours to construct a water treatment system. As the largest polluter of PFAS into the river for, it’s a plan that the Executive Director for Cape Fear River Watch Dana Sargent and other environmental groups call a ‘big win.’

“Enforcing existing law to require that the polluter, Chemours, nearly eliminate PFAS pollution from its discharge into a major drinking water source for over 300,000 North Carolinians is an important milestone in the fight to stop PFAS pollution,” said Geoff Gisler, senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center. “DEQ listened to the community by issuing a permit that ensures Chemours will use the best available technology to nearly eliminate PFAS from its new treatment system, protecting the Cape Fear River and families downstream.”

The Cape Fear River Watch is a nonprofit organization whos mission is to, “... Protect and improve the water quality of the Cape Fear River Basin for all people through education, advocacy and action.”

From non-stick pans to fire fighting foams PFAS and other unregulated chemicals are facing scrutiny from local, state, and federal regulators as well as the people affected by the pollution. That pollution of the Cape Fear River led the Cape Fear River Watch to file a lawsuit against Chemours and resulted in what’s known as the consent order.

Sargent says that consent order helped pave the way to the wastewater treatment facility.

“The consent order is what proved that granular activated carbon can remove these chemicals from the discharge. So this second permit for the groundwater discharge will require that same technology, and at the levels that DEQ has enforced, we that we know that Chemours will have to uphold the maintenance of this system to its utmost. So that means that it will essentially leave the discharge to near non-detect so this is a huge win,” she said.

And while she says it’s a big win for the community she also believes that the way governmental regulations work across the country is reactionary -- and says that can cost people their lives.

“Here in America, you have to get sick. You have to have folks dying for the government to say, Oh, wait, maybe we should study these chemicals. And then they put them on a list. In the case of PFAS there’s 9000 PFAS, in the world. They’re studying just a handful of them. And they haven’t yet regulated any of them,” she said.

The GAC treatment facility will be done by March of next year, Sargent explained what this system will look like.

“There’s going to be several wells that will capture the groundwater, they’re going to build these wells, then they’ll treat it through a system called granular activated carbon. , the data that we have gotten from that system has shown that the granular activated carbon can reduce PFAS to near what we call non detect, so almost undetectable,” she said.

And that’s good news, but Sargent said she thinks these chemicals should be outright banned --- but that doesn’t look like it will happen.

“What I think should be done is that no more PFAS is manufactured. Unfortunately, what we’ve heard from Chemours over the last couple of weeks is that they’re actually going to expand their PFAS manufacturing ... If they claim they’re really good at chemistry, they can create green energy with chemicals or whatever, that don’t kill people,” she said.

