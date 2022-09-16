Brunswick County considers incentive grant agreement with manufacturer to create 125 jobs

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners is considering a $270,000 Economic Development Incentive Grant with Precision Swiss Incentive Agreement.

To keep funding, the company is required to invest $8.4 million in investments along with 125 full-time jobs with an average annual wage of $54,025 in the next five years. Those investments would go into up-fitting a facility at 3811 International Blvd, Suite 300 in Leland for manufacturing precision metal and plastic parts. These parts can be used in the medical, aerospace and semiconductor industries.

Once completed, the 50,000 square-foot facility is expected to have a taxable value of at least $9,250,000.

This wouldn’t be the first grant received by the company; a Job Development Investment Grant was approved by the state back in June of 2021. This agreement authorized $1.8 million over the course of 10 years.

The community is invited to a public hearing on the proposal at the board’s meeting on Monday, September 19 at 6 p.m.

