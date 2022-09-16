Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list

The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay off about 20% of its workers in an attempt to improve the company’s performance.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Bed, Bath & Beyond has released an updated list of the stores it will close this year.

The document named more than 50 stores designated for closure so far this year. The list was included in the company’s news release on Thursday giving details about when its second quarter earning results will be released.

The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay off about 20% of its workers in an attempt to improve the company’s performance.

Bed, Bath & Beyond has been hurt by a slump in sales. It also faced challenges brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the temporary closure of stores and supply-chain issues, the Associated Press reported.

As of May, it operated 955 stores, including 769 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 135 buybuy Baby stores and 51 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values. The retailer had about 32,000 employees in February.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

A news release states that Shawn Edward Good pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering....
Wilmington investment advisor pleads guilty for role in $7 million fraud scheme
Two kids were kidnapped while in the backseat of a car by two masked men while their parents...
2 kids kidnapped by masked men while parents pumped gas in Raeford, sheriff’s office says
Official logo from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)
ATF searching for large amount of 9mm ammunition stolen from Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham
The Institute for Justice has taken over a lawsuit against the City of Wilmington's short-term...
Judge orders Wilmington pay more than $300k in legal fees for illegal short-term rental ordinances
Corey Tashombae Hines
Man gets life sentence in Columbus Co. murder case

Latest News

Trey'Mil Merrick, a 26-year-old from New Hanover County, is suspected of supplying drugs to...
Man arrested, 2,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl mix recovered in drug bust
A man, who is part of a group of immigrants that had just arrived, flashes a thumbs up...
Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard to be moved to mainland
El Mariscal creates beautiful and tasty seafood dishes with a Mexican influence.
Cape Fear Foodie: El Mariscal
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine combs mass burial site, says signs of torture seen