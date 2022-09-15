Senior Connect
Wilmington PD issues PSA due to reports of recent phone scam

(Source: WDAM)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a PSA on a recent phone scam that they have received reports of.

“During this scam, the person on the phone will claim to be an Amazon representative or a DEA agent asking for a large sum of money as a “sign of cooperation”. During this, victims have reported that the scammers are asking them for large sums of money and drivers license information and are threatening to have them arrested if they do not pay,” writes the WPD in the release.

They continue that this is a scam and ask anyone who receives the call to contact the WPD and to not give any money or personal information to people you don’t know.

